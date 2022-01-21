Three people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ahmed M. Ahmed, 21, of the 3800 block of 16th St. South, Moorhead, Minnesota, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker westbound, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Christine M. Cunic, 37, of the 100 block of East Clay Street, Sherwood, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of precursors with the intent to manufacture.
• Jessica J. Rowe, 36, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 150S, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Harcourt Road at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.