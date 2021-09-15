ANGOLA — Offering a new opportunity for students seeking formal training in the growing fields of gaming and esports, Trine University has unveiled a new game design and esports minor within its Department of Computer Science and Information Technology.
Totaling 18 hours, the new minor includes courses in esports administration, the history of gaming, programming and game design and development.
The minor will also prepare students to create their own video games or coach an esports team.
“This minor includes interesting classes covering esports history, analytics and administration while teaching game design programming,” said Wendy Yagodinski, assistant professor and chair of Trine’s Department of Computer Science and Information Technology. “It is a great minor for students coming into Trine with a lot of dual enrollment and AP credits from high school, or for the athletes on our esports team.”
Trine University is a pioneer in esports, launching one of the first programs in the state in 2017. Now boasting more than 130 athletes, Trine’s esports team is the second largest competitive team at the university.
Trine offers a $1,000 annual activity award to full-time undergraduate students who compete on its esports team.
“This immensely popular sport provides students with outstanding opportunities to pursue gaming competitively at the intercollegiate level,” said John Shannon, vice president for academic affairs. “Our new minor pairs well with most of our degree programs, so students can explore their interests in gaming while studying in the degree program of their choosing.”
