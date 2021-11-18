FREMONT — As Thanksgiving and Christmastime quickly approach, Bruce Nelson and Rob Berger are hard at work building small-scale mountains and rocks, hanging lights and painting trim around the Lionel-style train tracks that are fixed to various platforms laid out across their Tri-State Station train club storefront.
“I like working with my hands, I like playing with the trains,” said Berger. “I am fascinated by the real-world appearance like being above the town looking down from a helicopter.”
Located in The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont since 2000, the Tri-State Station train club takes you back in time to a simpler era when model trains surrounded nearly every Christmas tree and every little boy hoped for a Lionel train set Christmas morning.
“It brings back memories of when I was a kid and that’s what we are all about,” said Nelson.
Nelson, Tri-State Station club president, said he first fell in love with trains at the age of 2, being given his first set at age 5 after seeing one go around his uncle’s Christmas tree.
“We just want to get younger people interested and have a place for them to come and see what is truly a wonderful hobby,” Nelson added. “If you have trains you want to try out or even if you just want to play with trains or visit you don’t have to be a member to do that. We are just kids at heart, really.”
Nelson said the club’s inventory comes from personal collections of members and also from various donations from nonmembers that are also train lovers but don’t always have the space for displaying just large pieces.
Focusing on the popular model train scales of G, O, On3, S, HO and N, the club was recently given a large HO layout from a family who lacked room for its large display.
“This HO layout was recently donated to our club and we are in the process of rebuilding it,” said Nelson. “It was in a basement and had to be cut into two pieces to get it out. In addition to putting it back together and repairing the scenery, we are making quite a few changes to improve the operation.”
Nelson said one of the club’s members purchased the layout and plans to gift it to their 7-year-old sons this Christmas.
Hailing from around the tri-state area, members come from south of Fort Wayne to northeast Indiana and neighbouring counties in Ohio and Michigan.
Nelson said the club is always looking for new members or anyone interested in model trains. Club members pay $10 a month in dues and have access to the hundreds of miles of tracks and dozens of model train styles and even more diverse scenery owned by the club.
“I would much rather have someone that comes in once a month, is here during the day and watches things,” said Nelson. “That is worth more than the $120 a year club dues. What keeps the club going is the free-will donation box and donations from anyone that wants to give. That’s what keeps us going.”
Anyone interested in seeing the many intricate pieces that make up the vast train layouts, or those seeking membership information or looking to add to their collections can visit Tri-State Station year-round, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays, November through March, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
