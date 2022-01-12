ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nicholas W. Bruner, 20, of the 5900 block of West C.R. 30N, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mary J. Buchs, 45, of the 1100 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Michael A. Manick, 25, of the 8100 block of Steamburg Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Christopher A. Reynolds, 53, of the 1400 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Benjamin S. Wilcox, 19, of the 54000 block of Wilbur Road, Three Rivers, Michigan, arrested in the 2800 block of North C.R. 600E, on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
