ANGOLA — Steuben County officials have chosen a somewhat utilitarian design for the new Steuben County judicial center.
Presented with four examples of building design during their meeting Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners asked for the design and architecture firm RQAW, of Fishers, to use a design that was decidedly the cheapest to build, mixing in some other elements to give the building the feel of similar structures in the downtown.
“These are just quick sketches, they are not set in stone,” said project leader Rebecca Dixon of RQAW.
It was the stone that had commissioners and other stakeholders talking about options moving forward.
“These are just very loose sketches,” said RQAW’s Jason Soderlund.
The designs were developed after interviews with stakeholders in the project — elected officials, members of the judicial branch, law enforcement and the like — who have been involved in planning for the facility for nearly a decade. The project is being taken on because of Americans with Disabilities Act issues with the current courthouse, as well as security problems.
On Monday, RQAW officials presented not only sketches of how the facility might look, but floor plans, which are pretty well established, and a layout of the property.
The designs presented to commissioners ranged from more traditional looks, including one that had some of the features of the current courthouse that was built in 1867-68, to more modern. The most modern of designs was the first to be eliminated.
One design in ways resembled the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Trine University.
Officials would like to see some design elements from that presentation possibly married in with the design that was chosen, which was more modern. Commissioner Ken Shelton thought the design that was chosen, using the right materials, could end up resembling the Steuben Community Center. That’s the former Angola High School that was designed and built during the Great Depression as a public works project.
The building itself is going to be situated on the northwest side of the block being used for the project, along Martha Street to the west and South Street on the north, in an area that’s currently parking used by county employees and personnel from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s administrative building and Central Gym..
The site plan showed the building taking up not quite half of the property, much of which is owned by the county. The property is bordered by South Street on the north, Washington Street on the east, Wall Street on the south and Martha Street on the west.
RQAW officials are going to be working on an tight schedule this month and into February to get officials a better idea of how the building is going to look and what it will cost.
RQAW is working with not only county officials, but those with Weigand Construction, presumed builder of the project, to get a better idea on cost of the structure.
“We do have our work cut out for us in the next couple of weeks,” Dixon said.
Starting with Monday, RQAW officials are meeting with Steuben County officials a total of four times over nearly two months to iron out details of the new facility.
They hope to have a cost estimate for the project by the Feb. 22 meeting of the commissioners.
