Police searching for bank robbery suspect
AUBURN — Indiana State Police are investigating a Thursday morning robbery of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank branch at 403 Erie Pass.
At approximately 10:13 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a bank alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a bank robbery had occurred, but the suspect had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash obtained during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid- to late-20s, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build. Police said the suspect was wearing a red athletic style jacket and pants, a black ball cap and a black mask and driving a silver passenger car.
Police said the suspect is reported to have handed a note to a teller advising that he was armed and demanded money, however a weapon was not displayed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 432-8661, ext. 8 and ask for Detectives Jake Quick or Clint Hetrick.
Central Noble picks new superintendent
ALBION — Central Noble Schools has a new superintendent, naming Robby Morgan to the position.
The decision was made by the Central Noble board of trustees and a nine-member team which conducted interviews of the candidates for the position.
“I’m excited about the great things we will do here,” Morgan said. “I’m super excited about my next opportunity.”
Morgan has spent the last six years as principal of Central Noble Primary School. He previously was assistant principal at Prairie Heights Middle School, an assistant principal at Goshen Community Schools and began his education career as a fourth grade teacher at West Noble Elementary.
He’s lived in the community since 2002 and has children who attend Central Noble schools. He loves the community atmosphere at Central Noble and loves the support people have for the school’s sports teams and academics.
His first day as superintendent will be July 1.
Auburn man faces burglary charges
AUBURN — An Auburn man has been taken into custody in connection with a burglary early Tuesday morning.
Tyler A. Day, 22, of the 700 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, has been charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
In the course of the investigation, police found property that had allegedly been taken in several other incidents.
At approximately 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Auburn Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Sprott Street for a possible burglary in progress.
According to a news release, the victim was asleep in his work shop and woke to discover a male walking through the shop.
Upon arrival, officers located a male who was identified as Day. Officers located a vehicle believed to have been driven by Day, full of the victim’s property.
Detectives with the Auburn Police Department interviewed Day, who admitted to entering the business with intent to steal property. Day also admitted to several other unsolved burglaries and thefts in the tri-county area.
Anyone who has information regarding property that was stolen is asked to contact Detective Aaron Quick or Detective Adam Barton at the police department, 920-3200, ext. 1905 or 1906.
Planned Angola mural to feature work of local women
ANGOLA — The month of June presents an opportunity for women in the community to make their mark on downtown Angola.
A new mural in the works is centered around the participation of women of all ages. Janelle Slone of Relic Emporium is leading the new art piece with a vision to fill the allotted 6-by-4-foot space.
While the exact display location remains in discussion, Slone is preparing to get started.
“Basically, women are all going to come in and design a clay flower,” she explained. “It’s kind of neat because flowers have such a variety, and the women that come are all going to offer their own take and style of how their flowers look. It’s going to be like a giant bouquet.”
Each participant will create her own rendition of a flower in two sessions. Slone will host the first session on Sundays in June after 6 p.m., offering women the chance to sculpt their flower. Women should plan to spend around two hours for beginning the process.
Capacity is 10 participants per event with each session set to take place at the Relic Emporium studio, 713 N. Wayne St. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Slone at 687-8173.
Alleged molester arrested, posts bond
ALBION — An Auburn man accused of molesting two girls under the age of 11 has bonded out of the Noble County Jail.
Monday, Kendallville Police arrested David Bruce Schocke, 44, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn.
He was formally charged Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 with four counts of child molesting as a Class A felony. The case involves a girl who was under the age of 5 at the time of the first alleged incident.
Schocke was also charged with child molesting as a Level 1 felony and two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony regarding a second alleged victim who was under the age of 11 when the alleged molestation began.
All of the alleged molestations occurred in Noble County, according to court documents, and happened in a time period spanning January 2010 to August 2017.
Schocke has denied molesting either girl.
A Level 1 felony and a Class A felony each carry a sentencing range of 20-50 years in this case, since the victims were under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged molestations.
Bond was set following a 1 p.m. initial hearing Tuesday. Midwest Bonding Inc. posted an $80,000 surety bond with the Noble County Clerk’s Office later that afternoon.
Schocke was released from jail at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail staff.
Highway department bids higher than expected
AUBURN — A preliminary construction estimate for the new DeKalb County Highway Department is in and it looks like the project will cost the county more than it originally anticipated.
DeKalb County Commissioners chair William Hartman said Elevatus Architecture gave an $8 million estimate. Commissioners had originally estimated the project would have a final cost of somewhere between $6 and $7 million.
The new highway department will be located just east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 at the Henderson Construction site. Henderson Construction is set to relocate by the end of the year.
The county has already sold its Ensley Avenue property to the City of Auburn, which plans to take ownership of the property by 2024. The property will be part of an expansion of Eckhart Park.
Commissioners have proposed using $4.1 million of its America Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the project on top of money they currently have set aside. The DeKalb County Council has to approve the plan before ARPA money can be spent on the project. That vote has yet to be taken because that governing body was waiting on an initial cost of the project.
The higher initial estimate has left commissioners looking for ways to make up the shortfall in funding for the project.
The project will go in front of the Waterloo Plan Commission tonight for approval before final architectural renderings are completed and the project is put out for bid this summer.
Steuben Township firefighter honored for years of service
ANGOLA — After 50 years of fighting fires and responding to other emergencies Steve Anstett, a member of the Steuben Township Fire Department has seen a little bit of everything.
Anstett who has followed in the footsteps of several of his family members was honored with his 50 year pin during a ceremony Tuesday night at the station.
Anstett started on the department when he was 15 years-old as a junior firefighter.
“I was more or less a gofer then,” Anstett said.
Today Steuben Township Fire Chief John Stalf said Anstett is incredibly dependable.
“He’s always here. It is his second home,” Stalf said. “He’s Pleasant Lake’s mayor.”
