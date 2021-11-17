FREMONT — Fremont Town Council approved the adoption of a longevity pay policy for town employees at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.
“We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years and I have reached out to some colleagues to see how they do things and after discussing this I think this is probably the fairest thing to do,” said Kathy Parsons, Fremont clerk-treasurer. “It will be $100 per year and you have to be here one year before it begins. It will be a one-time payment.”
Parsons said the policy will be paid out one-time annually on the first pay period of December and be reflective of an employee's seniority as of Nov. 30. She said the policy does not cover part-time employees and is not included as part of an employee’s pay or as a raise.
“If an employee has been here 10 years then they get 10 years’ worth of credit,” said Parsons.
In other business, Town Marshal Joe Patterson asked the board to approve the purchase of new tires and an alignment for a couple of the police cruisers at a cost of nearly $800, the purchase of a laptop for a police cruiser as well as the purchase of new police uniforms, both for Tawni Campbell, the Fremont police officer hired in early October.
The board approved the renewal of the town’s current employee health insurance plan at an 8% cost increase to the town.
“The cost to the town is actually less because of employees that have retired,” said Parsons. “We will see about a $1,000 reduction in cost to the town.”
The council approved the purchase of a new turf utility vehicle for the town’s street department with the old turf utility vehicle to be transferred to the wastewater department for use at that facility.
Council President Steve Brown asked the council for approval to seek the purchase of a new pickup truck and to seek bids for the sale of a 2000 Dodge pickup truck, currently being used by the city.
“I think we ought to put a reserve on it for $2,000,” said Brown. “For a Dodge, it’s a pretty nice truck. It’s low mileage.”
With the council’s approval, Brown said he will seek bids for the sale and for the new pickup truck purchase.
The Town Council will meet for its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont. The council is scheduled for an executive session today at 5 p.m. to interview and receive additional information on prospective employees.
