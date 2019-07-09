ANGOLA — Grandparents of a baby who died after being dropped from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico are from Steuben County.
The child’s father, Officer Alan Wiegand of South Bend Police Department, is an Angola High School graduate.
Authorities said the 1-year-old girl was traveling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which docked in Puerto Rico on Sunday after a week-long trip through the Caribbean.
Local grandparents are Dr. Thomas and Maryann Wiegand. Other family members also live in Angola.
The death occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan. The baby reportedly slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from the 11th story of a docked cruise ship.
Police Sgt. Nelson Sotelo told The Associated Press the toddler’s maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, is under investigation.
The South Bend Police Department in a statement asked “the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy.”
The police chief of South Bend Scott Ruszkowski, disputed the statement issued by Puerto Rico police that the girl was being held out of a window in an interview with WSBT television.
Puerto Rico Ports Authority spokesman José Carmona told the AP that the family was gathered in or near a dining hall on the 11th floor and that the grandfather sat the toddler on the edge of a window. He said officials are investigating whether the window was already opened or if someone had opened it.
Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said it was helping the family. A spokeswoman said the ship departed Puerto Rico on Monday for St. Maarten on a new itinerary and declined further comment.
