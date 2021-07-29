ANGOLA — Local restaurant owner Dan Caruso was just featured on a Fox News segment about the labor situation in Indiana.
The segment, which featured host Bill Hemmer, was an interview with Caruso in relation to courts ordering Indiana and Maryland to resume paying additional $300 a week unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The approximately four-minute clip got a tweet from Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun on Wednesday. Braun shared the video with the comment “Caruso’s in Angola can’t get people to work because Indiana was forced to continue extra federal government money that pays people not to work.”
Caruso, an owner of Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, said the additional unemployment benefit makes it more difficult to hire workers. He also said the situation makes it difficult to keep the doors open.
“There’s a lot of shifts and hours and days that you can’t cover because you don’t have enough people that want to come back to work,” Caruso said.
When the benefit was shut down by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Caruso said the situation was appearing better, but the added unemployment benefit changed that.
The situation limits his restaurant’s revenue and it has forced him to pay higher wages, which also cuts into profits.
In all of his years in business, Carsuo said he’s never seen a labor market as bad as the current situation.
The July unemployment report should reflect what changes, if any, occurred from Indiana being forced to resume the additional pandemic unemployment benefit. That report is due out on Aug. 23 from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In June in Steuben County, unemployment, at 3.3%, was considered full employment, said data from Workforce Development. The labor force in June was 21,124 with 20,435 working and 689 unemployed.
In March 2020, before the economy was shut down due to the pandemic, unemployment in Steuben County was 2.5%. There were 20,220 people in the labor force and 19,712 working with 508 jobless.
The number of continued unemployment claims, people who had been receiving benefits and filed for another weekly payout, sat at just 50 people in Steuben County as of the week ended July 10, lower than the number of people receiving unemployment in March 2020 prior to the pandemic.
