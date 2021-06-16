ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe will be hosting a night of fun and intrigue with its new fundraiser, Angola’s Got Talent, on Saturday, June 26.
Money from the event will go toward funding Cahoots Coffee Cafe. Contestants will be comprised of local youths and adults who have much to show.
Those interested in performing can still sign up by submitting a three minute audition video and entry at angolasgottallent.com. There is a $10 entry fee for youths and $20 entry fee for adults, with scholarships available for youth.
The application deadline has been extended to Saturday at midnight.
“We’re thrilled, and the submissions we’ve gotten already are amazing,” said Adam Witmer, Cahoots Board of Directors secretary. “It’s the first year we’re doing it, so we’re super excited.”
The show will have contestants in both a youth category (18 and under) and an adult category compete for cash prizes:
Youth category cash prizes:
First place: $300 — Sponsored by Colleen McNabb Everage of Fred Beck & Associates
Second place: $200 — Sponsored by DeLora Shrewsburg & Artesian Wellness & Stables
Third place: $100 — Sponsored by Archery Tag
Adult category cash prizes:
First place: $300 — Sponsored by Tom Green Engineering
Second place: $200 — Sponsored by Croxton & Roe Insurance Services
Third place: $100 — Sponsored by First Federal Savings Bank of Angola
A panel of local judges will evaluate the performances and choose the winners.
Winners will also get to perform on the main stage of Angola’s Balloons Aloft in July.
“We see Angola’s Got Talent as an extension of our mission. This event will allow people to share their gifts and abilities in a safe environment,” said the Rev. Tom Adamson, executive director of Cahoots Coffee Cafe. “We want to encourage people to come out and enjoy the entertainment and have a great evening.”
The show will begin at 6 p.m. in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. Tickets will be available at the door, $5 for youth and $10 for adults. Special guest tickets are also available for purchase in advance through the website.
The event is being produced in partnership with Trine University, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and Angola Balloons Aloft.
More information about Angola’s Got Talent can be found at angolasGOTtalent.com.
For more information about Cahoots Coffee Cafe, visit cahootscoffee.org.
Founded in 2003, Cahoots Coffee Cafe is a non-profit organization in Angola that offers programs and enrichment for youth such as cultural education, after school snacks and activities, First Friday Open Mic Nights and summertime backyard bash events.
