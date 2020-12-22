Local churches will be handing out 400 Christmas meals on Friday.
Christmas in a Box — a way to share holiday cheer while taking precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic — rolls out 1-3 p.m. on Christmas Day. Three hundred chicken dinners will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church parking lot, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, and 100 will be provided in the lot at Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont.
Christmas in a Box is an ecumenical outreach involving a number of area churches and volunteers, said Patti Webster, administrative assistant at St. Anthony. The Rev. Tom Adamson, priest at Holy Family Episcopal Church, was a leader in the effort, said Webster, along with Friar Bob Showers, St. Anthony.
The meals were prepared on Tuesday morning at Caruso’s Restaurant. While Caruso’s is closed on Tuesdays, many staff members started their day at the restaurant, cooking chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans. A festive sugar cookie finishes the box.
“They got up early and cooked all the food,” said Webster. They were joined by church volunteers and the meals were packaged in two assembly lines in an hour and 10 minutes.
“Caruso’s deserves a lot of credit,” said Webster. “It’s a nice Christmas meal.”
The cost of the meals was covered by donations from Holy Family, First Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Anthony, Calvary Lutheran, Fremont Community and Peace Lutheran churches.
Over the past week, Congregational Church Pastor Nicole Shaw coordinated efforts to put a Christmas card with each meal. Church members and community volunteers personalized each card, Shaw said.
Christmas in a Box is a followup to a community Christmas meal held last year at Carlin Park Elementary School. Last year, Showers invited everyone in the community “from all walks of life and of all religious beliefs, to share some time of fellowship, civic togetherness and spiritual happiness” through the meal. Due to its success, the hope was to make it an annual observance.
“With COVID, we had to get creative,” said Webster.
While community members will not be able to socialize this year, she said the cooperation between churches and volunteers was outstanding.
“Everybody worked together incredibly well,” Webster said. “It was such a beautiful thing. I feel honored to be a part of it.”
Adamson said it was rewarding to see the Christmas in a Box project come together, creating a feeling of unity between area churches.
“Being a part of this is really encouraging,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.