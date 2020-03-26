Friday, March 27
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, March 31
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, NISWMD, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 9 a.m. Executive session.
Wednesday, April 1
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
• Ashley Park Board, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
