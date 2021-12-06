ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand re-opening of Just Breathe Salt Room and More at its new location, 909 W. Maumee St., Suite F., Angola, with a ribbon cutting celebration on Saturday.
Co-owned by Toni Huddleston and Nancy Behnke, Just Breathe offers “two Himalayan dry salt therapy rooms with Himalayan salt lamps, salt bags and detox foot domes as well as infrared light therapy and reflexology conducted by two trained reflexologists.”
Huddleston said with its antibiotic properties, guests are safe to enter the salt rooms and utilize the foot domes without fear or bacteria.
“One of the salt’s natural effects is self-cleansing,” said Huddleston, adding that she is currently looking for an esthetician and massage therapist to occupy the two rooms it has for rent.
Longtime patrons of Just Breathe, Tina Smith and Cindy North attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. Both women said they frequent the salt therapy rooms regularly and agreed that it has a positive effect on stress, anxiety and upper respiratory issues.
North also sells her homemade sugar scrubs at Just Breathe. She said the scrubs are beneficial to use as a skin exfoliate.
Customers can also purchase salt purifiers and inhalers as well as bags of Himalayan salt and more at the product counter.
Spots are available and appointments can be made at Juts Breathe either online, by calling or stopping by the office.
The store will be hosting a holiday open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday for anyone interested in learning more about Himalayan salt and infrared therapy as well as the other services provided.
For more information visit the website at justbreathe-llc.com or call 243-4394.
