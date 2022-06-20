12 people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jeromy R. Baker, 35, of Lane 200AB, Lake Charles, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony manufacture of methamphetamine.
• David A. Bark, 59, of the 900 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to return to lawful detention.
• Guillermo H. Diaz, 21, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on Kimble Road at C.R. 550W on a charge of misdemeanor driving without ever obtaining a license.
• Theresa J. Friend, 63, of the 8300 block of Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, Florida, arrested in the 6500 block of S.R. 327, Orland, on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and harassment.
• William B. Friend, 28, of the 500 block of North Briggs Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested in the 6500 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on charges of misdemeanor harassment and disorderly conduct.
• Colton D. Grandbois-Patrick, 20, of the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, arrested in the 5000 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of felony motor vehicle theft.
• Andre M. Irvine, 28, of the 2000 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jonathon E. Owens, 42, of the 2200 block of C.R. S, Edon, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 300N, east of C.R. 600E, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kimberly S. Price, 26, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, arrested on Main Street at Depot Street, Ashley, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Ricky L. Randol, of the 900 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth A. Roberts, 35, of the 1400 block of West C.R. 275N, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Nancy L. Williams, 48, of the 2000 block of Noland Meadows Run, arrested on Harcourt Road at Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
