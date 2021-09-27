CROOKED LAKE — Margy Rockwood doesn't mind the three-hour drive from Columbus, Ohio, to get to Crooked Lake, even if it means bypassing numerous lakes in her home state.
That's because Crooked Lake, like almost every other lake in Steuben County was formed by glacial activity thousands of years ago, not by damming a river or digging what in essence is a glorified pond.
There's plenty of that in Ohio and little of what Steuben County has to offer in its lakes.
That's what drew her to Crooked Lake, a return to Steuben County where she attended camp many years ago on Lake James. It's also why she and others at Crooked Lake are opposed to having a condominium project go in at the site of the former Casey's Cove Marina on the lake's first basin.
"There's a group of us on Crooked Lake who are really concerned about this project," Rockwood said in a phone interview. "I'm advocating for Crooked Lake."
Rockwood and others believe the 10-unit condominium project would set a bad precedent for Crooked Lake. She and others believe what is planned as what would be the first condominium project on the lake would open the doors for other condo projects.
"We don't want condos on Crooked Lake," she said. "Lake residential is cottages and homes."
The project will go before planning boards in Steuben County in October. It is on the Steuben County Plan Commission agenda for Oct. 6 and the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals agenda on Oct. 12. The meetings are held in the multipurpose room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. The meetings begin at 7 p.m.
A petition is being circulated around the lake against the development.
The project, called Casey's Landing in honoring longtime business Casey's Cove — Pat and Helen Casey — will have 10 units ranging in size from 1,800- to 2,200-square-feet, if approved.
The developers, a local partnership made up of Randy Strebig, Mark Pontecorvo and Chuck Walker working under the name of Crown Point Holdings LLC, have been working with state and federal officials on the development. Crown Point is the neighborhood name where Casey’s is located. County approval is the only thing now required for the development to move forward.
If all approvals go as planned, the project will be completed by fall of 2022.
By replacing the marina with the condo project, Rockwood said, it would increase traffic on the lake and the road, which dead ends, that it will sit on.
Strebig said the project will actually reduce traffic both on the lake and on the road. There will be a net decrease in docking, taking it to 10 spaces from the current 26 for transient renters. Traffic to and from the marina and its boat ramp will also be reduced. The marina has moved to Orland Road.
Rockwood said the open nature of the marina will be replaced by a project that is 30-feet tall and nearly 300 feet wide.
Strebig said the project is 275 feet long and will be approximately 25 feet tall to the roof line, which is below the 27-foot county limit. No variances for height or setbacks are being sought.
Contrary to what's being said about the project and what will be done to the shoreline, existing steel pilings and railroad ties will be replaced by a natural glacial stone, Strebig said, in what he calls a shoreline restoration project.
