ANGOLA — A new credit union and a 10,000-square-foot shopping center should be soon making their way to Angola.
Monday, the Angola Plan Commission approved the primary and secondary plat for the Tres Rios Subdivision located within the 300 and 400 block of East Wendell Jacob Avenue, near Meijer and Applebees.
The property will be subdivided as a single 4.24-acre lot for a commercial and retail development including a bank and the retail development with drive-through capabilities on each end.
Speaking on behalf of the project was Mike Romary with Strategic Growth Advisors.
The location, he said, was for a Three Rivers Federal Credit Union that wants to build a branch in Angola.
“We propose four retail tenants in the building,” Romary said. “There will be patio space because we want to target it as a destination for people to be able to loiter around, especially with the walking trail so close.”
There is a trailhead to the east of the property on the Angola Bike Trail.
The drive-through capabilities for each side of the retail building is important, Romary said, because it appeals to a number of possible tenants.
He did not hint as to what tenants could be in the building, but said there is work being done to solidify some for the space.
City Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said to this point, the project meets all setback and development criteria.
The city has a 25-foot easement at the front of the property for public utilities. Private utilities, said Likes, will remain on the property.
The development plan for the property will have to come before the plan commission for approval at a future meeting.
The next meeting of the plan commission is scheduled for March 9 at 5 p.m. at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.