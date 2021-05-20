BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Travel along with Mary Poppins this weekend in 1910 England as the Prairie Heights High School theater troupe performs the beloved classic “Mary Poppins” in the Brice G. Diehl Performing Arts Center.
This show has been anticipated for more than a year now, as the 2020 cast only got a few weeks into rehearsals before the COVID-19 pandemic put the show on hold.
“There’s definitely been a little bit of whiplash going from last year to now,” said senior Dalton Sprunger, who is portraying Mr. George Banks. “This year we all had to re-audition and then we’ve had six or seven weeks to get it down.”
That’s a lot less time than normal to put on a musical, said senior Madelyn Wylie, who is playing Jane Banks.
“We did this show in seven weeks, not the 12 we usually do,” she said. “It’s been a lot of late nights.”
Wylie traditionally works as stage manager during productions, but decided this time she wanted to be on the stage, not behind the scenes.
It has been especially meaningful for her as she gets to share the spotlight with her younger sister, Emma, one last time.
“I also get to test my own personal growth before going to college to test myself in that way, too,” she said.
Several cast members were re-cast in the same roles they originally had in 2020, but even with that, Sprunger said there has still been a difference in dynamic, but that it wasn’t a bad thing.
He also said the shortened time to perfect the show has led to learning everything at a quick pace.
Instead of the usual three shows a year, the high school troupe participated in four, which led to the decreased production time for “Mary Poppins.”
“We have had to work really hard, and I am really proud of everyone for doing so well,” said senior Olivia Albertson, who is portraying leading lady Mary Poppins. “Nobody has really goofed off, they’ve been really disciplined.”
Being cast as Mary, said Albertson, has been a tremendous honor.
“Its really a great way to go out,” she said. “I’m glad this gets to be my last show and I really couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Sprunger is also happy about having “Mary Poppins” as his last Prairie Heights performance.
“I love everything about it, everyone I’m working with,” he said. “I’ve known these people for four-plus years, so this as a last hurrah is really cool.”
The show features Burt, played by David Claudy, as well as the Banks family, their house staff, Katie Nanna and several other beloved characters as well as songs that many will recognize.
Mary takes the Banks children on adventures, along with Burt, and teaches the lesson that anything can happen if you just let it.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.