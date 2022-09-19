ANGOLA — Bikers Invested in Giving Foundation 14 held its B.I.G. Poker Run 2022 in Steuben County Sunday.
Around 200 bikes showed up, and the organizers suggested that it would have been more than 300 if the event was held according to the schedule on the previous Sunday before being postponed due to rain.
Funds raised through the event will stay in northeast Indiana and will be used for the benefit of the local veterans community, said president of Bikers Invested in Giving, Mike McAllister.
About 50 local businesses contributed to the event with about $10,000 in prizes.
Sunday ride prices varied from $20, if there was just a driver on the bike, to $25, if a driver had a passenger. Fundraisers that Bikers Invested in Giving have held for eight years now allow the organization to continue to support veterans who are struggling.
Helping out
“We have family that are veterans, and we know that they don’t get enough help and attention once they come out of the military,” said Lois McAllister, Mike’s wife.
Mike McAllister said that over the last eight years they’ve helped around 30-40 veterans, and that the veterans could be referred to Bikers Invested in Giving from organizations, like the American Legion, and individuals, such as veteran services officers. All veterans are screened to make sure they qualify for support.
“We kind of screen who we help and determine they’re not just trying to get money out of us,” said McAllister.
Lois said that the organization was formed as a result of a group discussion at home with friends after they all have been involved in riding for about 15 years. They decided that they wanted to be a charitable motorcycle organization because as Lois said they had “a warm place” in their hearts for the veterans.
The event, started eight years ago after a group of friends had a converstaion. That first year just a few bikers showed up for the ride. It has grown to welcome 175 bikers last year, and in 2022 the McAllisters have decided to hand control of their “baby” over to a larger organization invested in veterans riding — Foundation 14.
Changing of the guard
Mike said that it takes them about a year to prepare the whole thing, and three to four months of “crunch time to put it all together.” He said that the reason they have given control over to the organization is that he and his wife are both retired, and they want to enjoy their retirement.
“From now on it’ll be a Foundation 14 event, but it’ll still be called the B.I.G. Poker Run,” said Mike. “Our name will still be on it.”
Foundation 14, committed to veterans riding, functions in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and now Indiana. Maria Caruso, Foundation 14 co-founder and president, said they had started the group as a small non-profit volunteer organization in 2016 because they felt compelled to do so because of “the difference it made in people’s lives.”
“When we saw how dramatic the change was, we just felt obligated, and we felt like it was part of what we could do to give back to those who decided to enlist and be part of something,” said Caruso.
Along with the prizes distributed by Bikers Invested in Giving, Foundation 14 presented two bikes to the veterans who needed them, and one of the bikers who received a Harley-Davidson Heritage Springer was Angola resident Matt Thorp.
In his “22 years and 18 days,” as he puts it, in the military, former Marine Thorp was deployed in 30 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, Africa (three different times, he noted), Republic of Georgia (five different times), Colombia, Haiti and Greece.
Caruso said that they selected Thorp because they already knew that he was struggling with family matters. Thorp said that he got his motorcycle endorsement six month after he got his driver’s license in 1996, and since then for the last 25 years he had been on and off motorcycles.
‘I feel grateful’
“I feel grateful that I was able to come out here and do this,” said Thorp.
Sunday’s ride started at the Eclectic Room in Angola, then it went to Angola and Orland American Legions, and to the Fremont Moose Lodge, and then back to the Eclectic Room for the party and the auctions.
McAllister said the prizes they gave away at an auction where the participants purchased the tickets to put in the basket in front of the prize that they wanted to win, amounted to $6,500, and the door prizes (raffle) were worth another $2,000-$3,000.
“The business community in Angola area, Steuben County, is fantastic,” said McAllister. “They’re very giving.”
Some of the prizes were tattoos worth $200 to $300 from Angola Royal Black Tattoo and bikers vests and jackets. The audience cheered the winners, but it felt that they were not the prizes that made the bikers happy that Sunday.
“This is something we love to do, and something that we’re passionate about,” said Caruso. “Why not share what we do with other people so that they can experience the same type of freedom that we have.”
