ANGOLA — Trine University has posted a new episode of the TrineLine podcast, a monthly discussion with university President Earl D. Brooks II, on the latest news from the university and issues in higher education.
In the new episode Brooks talks about some of the Trine highlights of 2019, including record main campus enrollment, success for athletic and engineering teams and funds raised through the Invest in Excellence capital campaign. He also looks ahead to what's coming for Trine and higher education as a whole in 2020.
The podcast, produced by the Trine Broadcasting Network and hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, is available at trineline.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
