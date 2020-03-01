CORUNNA — It’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words.
For Corunna resident Elly Tullis, while people are interested in her work, they’re also interested in her story of walking away from and returning to religion.
Her first solo exhibit — Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary — is featured at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art through March 8.
A 2007 Indiana University graduate, Tullis had painted for several years, but when she and husband Mike were expecting their second child, her inspiration took a new direction.
“At the beginning of last year, I started a painting of the Virgin Mary,” she said. “I’m not really sure what prompted me to do so, but I had saved an image of a portrait of Mary by Sassoferrato, a 17th century Italian painter, on my phone in the middle of the night.”
A Fort Wayne native, she attended Catholic school as a non-Catholic. “Attending Catholic school all those years kind of formed me into an outsider,” Tullis said. “I know about God and believed pretty much everything I was taught, but still I remained on the outside.
“I didn’t think I was good enough for God, and truthfully, I didn’t realize the Catholic church was bigger than the one attached to my grade school, so I sort of kept God at a distance. Still, I prayed nearly every night into adulthood.”
While caring for their first child, Tullis said she wasn’t even interested in painting.
“Our son was a terrible sleeper, and we made a lot of mistakes as first-time parents,” she said. “My life was completely turned upside down. I was exhausted, distracted and began mourning the loss of my selfish life.
“When I became pregnant with our second child, I was determined to get my life back on track,” Tullis said. She meditated and pictured the life she wanted: a happy family, painting, time for everything and a good night’s sleep.
“When our daughter was born, I started praying again,” she said. “As most newborns do, she had trouble sleeping, and by six weeks, I was completely exhausted. I was praying a lot of Hail Marys in the middle of the night, begging for sleep.
A few weeks later, Tullis said she felt a “frantic” urge to paint and started her first painting of Mary “without a clue as to why I was doing it, but it was bringing me a huge release and sense of peace.”
Tullis said she sought more images of Mary and wanted to learn more about her. “Throughout my life, even when I’d turned my back on God, I felt a connection to Mary,” she said. “Even though I didn’t realize exactly what I was doing, I always prayed for her intercession.
“By learning more about Mary, I also began learning more about Jesus and the Catholic church,” Tullis explained. “About 20 paintings into this series, I began to question whether or not God was trying to reach me.
“Up to that point, I had told myself that He was probably just using me to help others but really didn’t want anything to do with me.
“I started to feel lost and wondered why I would continue working on this series if it had nothing to do with me,” Tullis continued. She opened up to a new friend — last name Shepard — who offered spiritual guidance.
“Before this, I was not doing religious painting at all. I was painting tigers, stuff like that, for other projects,” Tullis explained. “Most recently, I did a big cats series and have shown in different galleries, including the Garrett Museum (of Art).”
Her first painting after the birth of her second child is called “Full of Grace.”
“That was a big change,” Tullis said. “When I started that painting, I never thought that I would be painting the Virgin Mary or any religious subject matter.”
While some of her pieces were inspired by the works of other artists, Tullis wanted to add her own interpretation. One series features three sisters that Tullis knew.
“What struck me about all of the different faces of Mary was the variety of these women,” she said. “It dawned on me, ‘This looks different from the statues of Mary I grew up with in Catholic school that were just kind of generic faces.
“They used real-life models from their era. As I’m searching what Mary really looked like, I was thinking, at the heart of all of these paintings, she was an actually person.
“It would make sense for me to get some actual young models to portray Mary in my time, just as these artists did throughout history.”
Each of the larger pieces took a couple of months to complete, while some of the smaller paintings could be finished in one night, Tullis said.
“I knew in my head how I wanted their hands to be, their postures, but I really didn’t have a final image in my head when I started each of those.
“I designed their clothes and that kind of led into the rest of the painting. The others, I was layering vintage fabrics,” Tullis explained. “That’s how I was trying modernize Mary, but I’m sure throughout history when any other artist painted her, she was contemporary for that time period.
“There’s something I like about each of them,” she said. Her favorite painting, she said, is Theotokos. “What did Mary feel like as a mother? Was she sad? Was she tired? All these things related to what I was going through at the time and still am going through.
“(In Theotokos), she just has this serene, exhausted look. I could relate to her more in that image, I think.”
Tullis said she found comfort in the series.
“The entire project was therapeutic,” she said. “It was this big release and sense of peace that overcame me with the first one that I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep going.’
“Some were just thrilling to work on because they came out quickly or they were difficult when I got to the end to the detail, and that was thrilling.
“When I was working on it, I definitely had tunnel vision,” she added. “I didn’t know that it was changing me or helping me at the time. It wasn’t this conscious conversion.”
As she was putting her interpretation of Mary on canvas, it was changing Tullis at the same time.
“The subject matter changed me because of everything I was doing at the time,” she said. “I was reading and studying a lot about the Catholic church that I had once turned my back on.
“It turned my world upside down. I had written it off completely. It changed my life completely. I’m in the process of joining the Catholic church right now and I never thought I could do that.
“I went to Catholic school for 14 years — those were my formative years. That’s how I learned about God and everything. Then I thought, ‘That’s great, but that’s not really for me, and I thought I don’t need organized religion.
“That’s how I would say I turned my back thinking I knew more than I did or assuming things.”
The University of Dayton has purchased two paintings in the exhibit, and Tullis has had requests to recreate others in the series.
“I’ve been really surprised by the response that I’ve gotten,” she said. “When I was working on them, I was wondering if anybody would care or if it would have meaning anything to anyone or what it would look like all together.
“I’ve been really surprised that they’ve impacted people enough they’ve called me or emailed me. A man wrote me a letter from a nursing home.
“Some really beautiful connections have come out of it,” Tullis said. “I was most surprised that people were wanting to hear my conversion story or were inspired by it.
“I didn’t know it was a story worth sharing at the time.”
