ANGOLA — Cory Archbold was chosen to be the new president of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees Tuesday night in a meeting that highlighted student growth at Angola Middle School.
The meeting was held in the Ann Rice Instructional Room at the school; meetings rotate through the schools during the school year and will return to the McCutchan Administrative Center in April.
Principal Ryan Bounds used an example from his own life in overcoming adversity and Angola Middle School's rich history of Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity grant recipients to explain how growth is a worthwhile goal for students.
Unified arts teacher Jim Savage is the newest in a long list of AMS teachers to take advantage of the grant.
The Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program is one of the endowment’s longest standing programs and began as a way to help Indiana public school teachers renew their commitment to teaching. The aim behind this competitive program is to recognize, re-energize and support Indiana educators.
"(Teacher) Paul Beckwith has just preached about the Lilly," said Savage, adding that he struggled to find a subject that he could really sink his teeth into.
In his accepted grant proposal, Savage hit on his passion — pit barbecue. His experience will start by observing the operations at Shigs In Pit in Fort Wayne and Bo Doogie's in Auburn. Then, this summer, Savage will travel, tasting his way across the country in a route stretching from Kansas City to South Carolina with Texas in between. He said he set parameters of 2 1/2 weeks or 10 pounds.
From there, the rest of Savage's summer will be spent perfecting his smoker at home.
"The entire Angola Middle School staff is coming to my house in August," Savage said. "We're going to eat and laugh and have a good time."
Bounds extolled Savage for leaving his comfort zone and "getting energized." Bounds said he wants to see students inspired in the same way.
Sixth-grade teachers have started using an incentive program for students that show growth on NWEA tests, standardized tests conducted throughout the school year. Students can earn everything from a candy bar to an afternoon at the movies by showing a modest improvement in scores. Teacher Amy Sams said it is improving students' attitudes about taking the tests.
The same system works in the classroom, said Bounds. In sixth-grade English, students were given an article to read and then taught, step by step, how to write a scholarly essay.
During the school board meeting, teacher Jerry Fifer explained how his classes started with comprehension, then went part by part through essay writing, from the introduction to backing up statements. He said the students did well "because we broke it down."
Student Kayla Davis read her essay, which compared the experience of the Jews under the Nazi reign to the effects of bullying in schools.
"The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference." Davis used the Elie Wiesel quote to start her argument, which provided statistics and a profile of the average 12- to 18-year-old to exemplify her point that bystanders can make a difference by standing up against bullying behavior they witness.
"It's exciting to see the role that motivations plays," said Superintendent Brent Wilson, extolling the middle school teaching efforts.
Wilson provided a quick overview of education related issues coming before the short session of the Indiana General Assembly. Both he and Archbold encouraged people to stay informed about legislative issues and contact representatives, senators and the governor to make their voices heard.
In other business, the board accepted the retirement of long-time gym teacher Linda Reidenbach among other resignations and reassignments.
Past president Leann Boots was chosen as vice president and Case Gilbert will serve as secretary.
