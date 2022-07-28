Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officials on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Bryan C. Hughes, 39, of the 1100 block of Heron Way, Auburn, arrested in the 6400 block of Orland Road on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Andrew J. Marlow, 33, of the 4300 block of Irish Potato Road, Concord, North Carolina, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Angela M. Meyer, 47, of the 6400 block of Bacon Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 300W south of U.S. 20 on a charge of felony possession of cocaine or narcotics.
• Andrew M. Pressler, 34, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and on fugitive warrants.
• Chad A. Shumaker, 46, of the 700 block of Todd Drive, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Donald E. Thorndyke, 48, of the 25000 block of Bogen Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the hail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor harassment.
