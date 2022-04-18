AMGOLA — Despite the strong winds and freezing temperatures on Saturday night, the Ignite Your Light Night Market still drew a crowd.
The Ignite Your Light Night Market at Willow Tree Shoppes on Jacob Wendall Avenue was complemented with a golden sunset and then a full moon.
The only issue, which was apparent by everyone who attended, was how cold Saturday night ended up being.
The market was from 6-11 p.m. and the temperatures dropped below the 30s as the sun set.
Many vendors noted they were the, “die hards,” for toughing it out in cold.
Janelle Slone, owner of Relic Emporium in Angola said she is, “happy show season is back.”
Relic Emporium is an art studio in the 700 block of North Wayne Street with many mediums, with a focus on clay and handmade tile. Slone offers classes for all ages and all skill levels.
Other local Angola businesses in attendance were Caleo Café with a hot coffee bar setup and a booth set up by Just Breathe Salt Room with co-owners Toni Huddleston and Nancy Behnke.
Auburn local business Pop-Tacular Treats also had a booth setup by co-owner Michaela David. Pop-tacular Treats is coming soon to The Brokaw Movie House in Angola.
David is excited about all the business the local lakes will bring to her at The Brokaw Movie house this summer.
Lisa Selph of Lisa Selph-Made from Montgomery, Michigan, provided warm accessories like handmade hats and scarfs. Selph also sold bundles of hand spun wool from a farm just outside of Camden, Michigan. She also makes handmade natural stone jewelry.
“I am part of the entire process from shearing to spinning,” said Selph.
Certified herbalist Tracie Slingerland owner of Four Wings Healing Garden in Reading, Michigan offered an assortment of CBD products.
Slingerland’s shop offered all things CBD from sweets and dog treats to lips balms and body scrubs.
Businesses from as far south as Florida to local Angola businesses joined the first Night Market of 2022. The Ignite Your Light Night Market will occur every third Saturday of the month from now until fall at Willow Tree Shoppes.
The event is hosted by Willow Tree Shoppes owners Erlinda and Johann Inniss. Willow Tree Shoppes offers meditation classes, rooting and tone and tea classes. Erlinda offers mediumship readings as well.
Along with the dozens of unique vendors, multiple performers danced for as long as they could stand in the cold.
Danielle Belle Fire performed fire dancing as the sun was beginning to set.
Danielle Fredrick, professionally known as Danielle Belle Fire is a fully insured multi-prop fire and LED performer from Fort Wayne.
Belly dancer Zosia danced for the crowd while smiling and appearing unbothered by the night growing colder.
Zosia, is a bellydancer and fusion dancer. She teaches belly dancing at Unify Ballroom DanceSport Center in Fort Wayne.
Ray Liniville owner Have Axe Will Travel brought his Indiana native mobile axe throwing range. Liniville offered axe throwing for participants.
Linville called Becci Paredes his, “war bride.”
Paredes had a booth next to his axe throwing of what she described as “gypsy wear” from Becci’s Boho Boutique. Linville and Paredes participate in many traveling Renaissance festivals across the United States.
The entire event was set to beats provided by DJ R JROX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.