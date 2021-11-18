LAKE CHARLES — Just how much damage was caused to the pedestrian bridge on the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail is still unknown a day after a tanker mistakenly tried to use the bridge to access a sewer lift station.
Steuben County Highway Department Engineer Chip Porter said he had two contractors inspect the bridge on Wednesday after it was crushed by a tanker hauling a chemical to be used at the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station near Ramada Inn.
"I've had two contractors look at it yesterday," Porter said.
At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tractor-tanker rig drove onto the bridge in a mistaken attempt to get to the lift station, causing the structure to partially collapse. None of the chemical in the tanker was spilled.
The tanker was carrying a product called Nitra-Nox to the lift station. The product is used to neutralize hydrogen sulfide that can develop in lift stations. The product eliminates the odors that can be associated with lift stations, and it curbs hydrogen sulfide’s ability to corrode the equipment.
Porter said all of the chemical was off loaded from the truck by about 8 p.m. Porter was on the scene until that was complete, then First Call Towing removed the vehicle. Angola Fire Department personnel cut the damaged wood to enable the vehicle to be removed. Multiple police units were on the scene, with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office as the lead police agency.
"The positive thing out of it was there were no environmental issues and no one was hurt," said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. Steuben County is owner of the bridge, which was built in 2019 when the second county phase of the trail was built.
Because of lumber prices being high, the cost to repair the bridge could be significant, Porter said. The repair will be covered by the insurance carrier of the Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, owner of the truck.
Because the tractor and tanker were not removed until after dark, Porter said the contractors will have to get a better look at what needs to be repaired in the daylight and with the site cleared.
"We won't have a good estimate until they can take a good walk through," Porter said.
The bridge gave way after the tractor and tanker were fully atop the structure at its north end.
The driver of the rig, Robert Birt, 56, Nicholasville, Kentucky, told police he tried to drive over the bridge after being instructed to do so by his GPS system.
The bridge is just north of the lift station, which is accessed from the south by a drive that also handles traffic to and from the Ramada Inn. That drive crosses the bike path, which then leads north to the bridge.
To get to the bridge from the north, the truck had to drive over a shoulder and grass.
The bridge was very strong, but not strong enough for a large tractor-tanker rig.
"That's not what it was designed for," Porter said.
The bridge was probably designed to handle a pickup truck that might need to be driven on the bridge, possibly for maintenance, Porter added.
The bridge is not designed for steady use by vehicles.
It was such a tight fit for the tractor-tanker that you could probably only fit a sheet of paper on either side of the rig after it got onto the bridge, Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson quipped on Wednesday.
Porter said bollards will have to be installed as part of the reconstruction to prevent future motor vehicle access. He said he is going to consult with officials from Angola Parks and Recreation to make sure the bollards won't hamper access for snow plowing equipment. Angola Parks and Rec contracts with Steuben County to maintain the trail. Parks and Rec maintain about 4 miles of trail that lie within Angola and connect with the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail, which eventually leads into the 2-mile trail system within Pokagon State Park.
