Artists finish third downtown mural
AUBURN — Downtown Auburn’s third mural, “Impressionism Tunnel” is finished and ready for all to view and enjoy.
The mural on the Barc Avenue Pet Grooming building at the southeast corner of Main and 6th streets was created for the Auburn Main Street organization by artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer. They also created the downtown district’s first two murals, depicting a steering wheel and dashboard of a classic automobile and a monarch butterfly theme.
“We submitted several designs and are happy that this one, called ‘Impressionism Tunnel,’ was chosen by hundreds of people through Facebook voting. It is the most dramatic and it makes the wall disappear and be replaced by an imaginary space,” Buchs said.
Waste-to-fuel plant begins operations
ASHLEY — Brightmark started running its waste plastics-to-fuel conversion plant Friday.
After weeks of testing, it was the first time the company has used the equipment on a full-scale basis to take plastic and turn it into either diesel fuel or commercial grade wax, said Bob Powell, president of Brightmark.
Waste plastic is turned into pellets on the site at the northeast edge of Ashley. It is then fed into tanks known as pyrolysers and vaporized. Then, using a process called pyrolysis, the plastic is converted either to diesel fuel or wax.
The Ashley facility is the first of its kind to take mixed-waste, single-use plastics and convert them into usable products at commercial scale. The facility will initially convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax.
BP will purchase the fuels produced by the facility, and a wax customer will purchase commercial grade waxes produced in the process.
A total of 136 full-time manufacturing jobs will be created when all phases of the facility are operational.
April report shows soaring unemployment
Record-setting April figures released Tuesday by the state give the clearest picture of unemployment in the region caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Region 3 — consisting of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties — saw a new record of 20.5%, surpassing the previous record of 13.0% reached for northeast Indiana during the Great Recession in both March and June 2009, according to Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
“Watching the initial unemployment claims, I knew the local unemployment rate was going to be high but even these numbers surprised me,” Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said in a news release.
Indiana’s unemployment rate jumped from 3.2% in March to a record 16.9% in April as the state’s jobs in the hospitality, manufacturing and education and health sectors disappeared almost overnight.
Of the state’s four northeastern-most counties, LaGrange, a major RV manufacturing hub with numerous tourist destinations, had the highest unemployment rate at 28.8%, which was the third-highest in the state. It was followed by Noble, 28.7%; DeKalb, 21.7%; and Steuben, 19.8%. Allen County’s rate was 20%, and Whitley’s was 17.6%.
Noble senior center construction stalls
KENDALLVILLE — Looking northeast from Main and Iddings Streets in Kendallville, someone could think the Noble County Council on Aging’s new senior center looks almost finished.
According to the council’s executive director, Cherish Smith, that’s true for the outside. But the inside still needs a lot of love.
“We have no flooring, no cabinets, no insulation,” Smith said.
For a project that’s been through plenty of stops and starts over more than five years of planning, it’s the latest stop. Still, Smith hopes another start is close at hand and wants to have the new senior center open by the end of the year.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic came into full swing, funding for the senior center has almost stopped. Smith chalks this up to philanthropic organizations’ schedules being upended.
Kendallville replacing downtown trees
KENDALLVILLE — Downtown is looking a little less green temporarily as Kendallville swaps out trees along Main Street as part of the streetscape project.
The short, spherically-trimmed Bradford pear trees have been removed, leaving empty tree wells along downtown sidewalks. But downtown won’t stay treeless for long, as crews will be planting new varieties along the corridor as part of the project.
Bradford pears, also known as Callery pear trees, are technically an invasive tree species. Not only does their low height make it difficult to see the storefronts behind them, their leafy crowns stick out at about head-and-shoulder height on an average adult, which creates a pedestrian obstruction and squeezes the width of the sidewalk.“It is then in the best interest of the streetscape and to maintain downtown aesthetics to plant new trees,” said Nathan Deig of streetscape design firm Jones, Petrie, Rafinski said.
Kendallville, a Tree City USA for 11 years running, will now introduce two different types of trees downtown — frontier elm and skyline Honeylocust, which will introduce vivid reds and yellows into downtown fall foliage.
More than three-fourths recovered from virus
ANGOLA — Steuben County has determined that 61 of its 80 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic.
The county reached 80 positive cases Tuesday, the Steuben County Health Department announced.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department, said testing has led to recovery being high.
With 80 positive cases since testing began, the county has 19 people currently dealing with the disease and 61 recovered. While they might be considered recovered from COVID-19, many people have reported their trip back to normalcy is long, including much therapy.
OptumServe COVID-19 testing is continuing at the Indiana National Guard Armory at 904 N. Williams St. The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only. Symptomatic individuals over the age of 12 or asymptomatic individuals who have had direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case may be tested. A valid Indiana identification card is required. Individuals must preregister for an appointment at (888) 634-1116 or https://lhi.care/covidtesting. The website is the preferred method for scheduling.
