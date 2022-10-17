Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael J. Baker, 43, of Lane 135 Lake James, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street at McKinley Street on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kaytlyn M. Bond, 21, of 4227 Mount Olivette Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on Lane 100A Lake James on charges of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery.
• Frederick W. Byers, 34, of the 300 block of Parkway Street, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Shantel L. Capps, 31, of the 9800 block of Lake Shore Drive, Leo, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 151 mile marker, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
• Michael S. Clifton, 41, of Lane 201 Lake George, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony child molesting and providing obscene material to minors.
• Chad A. Dangler, 37, of the 100 block of West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 1 and Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alize M. DeGraw, 21, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120,. Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mitchell C. Falkenstein, 28, homeless of Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Christal M. Freiwald, 30, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 300N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nicholas A. Gingerich, 41, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Topeka, arrested on Elizabeth Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Madison L. Haynes, 19, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Lawrence P. Meyers, 62, of the 14000 block of West Diana Drive, Camden, Michigan, arrested on Wayne Street at Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ashley J. Mondello, 44, of the 500 block of West Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tyler P. Smith, 27, of the 1000 block of Gilead Lake Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 6900 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
