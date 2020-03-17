Wednesday, March 18
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, March 19
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Commissioners and Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 23
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 25
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, March 27
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
