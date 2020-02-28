Monday, March 2
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m. Board of Finance, 12:45 p.m.
• Fremont Housing Authority, Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 5:15 p.m. Executive session.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:45 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session to follow.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
• Steuben/DeKalb Joint Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Friday, March 6
• Angola Fire Pension Board, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 8 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
