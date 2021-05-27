FREMONT — Fremont High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021: Lucas Lennen and Jaden Zuccolotto.
Zuccolotto, son of Mike and Tina Zuccolotto, has attended Fremont Community Schools since kindergarten. While he acted briefly on the high school student council, his high school career primarily focused on academics and sports.
Zuccolotto played baseball and football all four years, even joining travel baseball teams in the summer and becoming the football team captain this year.
For someone so involved with in-person activities, the effects of the pandemic over the last year and a half have been especially prominent.
“It’s made me take what high school was like before that for granted for sure, and I miss it a lot,” Zuccolotto said. “It makes me look forward to college.”
Zuccolotto plans to attend Purdue University with a focus in mechanical engineering.
While there is much freedom and many new experiences to look forward to, he admitted the moment is bittersweet.
“There are so many things, small memories,” he said. “I’m going to miss knowing everyone.”
Lennen, son of John and Lisa Lennen, will also be heading to northwest Indiana this fall to study international communications at Valparaiso University.
Lennen’s interest in global work was inspired by the elementary school experiences that predated his arrival to Fremont.
Thanks to his father’s job, Lennen and his family found themselves living in Yokohama, Japan during his second grade year. He attended an international school and had the opportunity to learn more about Japanese culture and international differences.
The family had planned to stay for four years but were forced to return to the United States after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that was triggered by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
“I’ve always been curious, but I think that really sparked my interest in the rest of the world,” said Lennen.
The family was originally from Wixom, Michigan, but moved to Fremont upon returning.
For the past four years, Lennen has participated in various school activities including student council, tennis and track along with his academics.
He, like Zuccolotto, agreed that the pandemic turned what should have been an exciting year into a time of uncertainty. Fremont was forced to cancel various traditions this school year such as homecoming, a highly anticipated event for all students.
Despite the year’s changes, Lennen has many memories of his high school years and friends that will stay with him long after. He said he will especially miss the football games.
“It wasn’t just about the game,” he said. “There was always something going on after, and everyone would get together and be in a better mood going into the next week.”
Lennen and Zuccolotto will give their traditional valedictorian and salutatorian speeches before graduating at Fremont on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
