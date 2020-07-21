ANGOLA — Steuben County officials got some firm numbers on what it might cost to build an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse and renovate the existing facility on Monday.
Jack Daniel of MartinRiley architects-engineers, Fort Wayne, said the project cost of building an addition to the existing 1867-68 Steuben County Courthouse and renovating the historic structure would be about $15.3 million.
That would bring the project under the price tag that would trigger a referendum of voters on whether the project could be done. That cost is $16 million. It is expected to increase to about $16.7 million in 2021.
"Best case scenario, when will the project actually begin," Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat asked.
Commissioner Jim Crowl said he hoped to have an engineering firm hired by the end of the year to get the project started, even though Martin-Riley was technically hired in January, though a contract has yet to be signed, Daniel said following the meeting.
"We want to push this along. This is something we have been pushing for ..." Crowl said before being interrupted by Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
"Three years," Liechty said.
"More like 10 years," Crowl replied.
Daniel said the $15.3 million represented the project cost and was on the high side. The construction cost for the project will be in the range of $13.1 million. The other $2.2 million would come from such items as financing, various testing, engineering fees, furnishings and equipment, security and technology and a variety of soft costs.
The original building was constructed at a cost of $127,000. It replaced a frame structure built in 1841.
The new building will encompass approximately 33,822 square feet. It would be constructed on the Courthouse green space to the east of the existing facility. That space is used like a park. There will be some utilities the project will have to contend with that are underground, such as storm and sanitary sewer lines.
The plan is to build a structure that will match the existing facility as much as possible. The existing courthouse, which is on the National Historic Register, was designed after the famed Faneuil Hall in Boston, which was built in 1742 to serve as a marketplace and gathering spot to hear the famous orators of the day.
Renovation of the existing Courthouse will take in about 14,865 square feet. The building is about 20,000 square feet.
The project is being pursued because the existing facility does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. In addition, the courts have outgrown their space and there are security issues.
While officials are being mindful of not harming the historic integrity of the Courthouse or the historic district, the plan would seem to go up against Angola’s Downtown 20/20 plan that was adopted in 2008. In that document, which in part led to the multimillion-dollar downtown revitalization project, it focused on the courtyard remaining an urban green space.
Officials have said the courtyard offered a best-case scenario of being able to build a new structure without dealing with much in the way of utilities relocation. In addition to sewer lines, along the south perimeter there are fiber optic cables. In the northeast corner of the courtyard there is a rain garden that handles storm water runoff for the east side of the Courthouse and businesses in the southeast quadrant in the Public Square.
In October 2019 the Angola Common Council rejected a plan that called for building the addition to the south of the existing courthouse because it would have forced the closing of the first block of East Gale Street.
Financing for the project, as suggested by Daniel, would be through a lease-purchase agreement. Liechty suggested the county use a vehicle called build-operate-transfer.
Build-operate-transfer is a form of project delivery method, usually for large-scale infrastructure projects, wherein a private entity receives a concession from the public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility. This enables the project proponent to recover its investment, operating and maintenance expenses in the project.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that allow such a financing arrangement for public projects. This method was ushered in as a financing method for public projects during the Gov. Mitch Daniels administration.
Were the county to bond for the project, the cap for Steuben County is $21.8 million. The county has the ability to bond up to $18 million.
