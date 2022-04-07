Three people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests being made by police officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Travis J. Fitch, 21, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, arrested in the 00 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and failure to appear in court.
• Casey R. Ketcham, 33, of the 100 block of Ivy Court, arrested at the Steuben County Jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 57, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 700W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
