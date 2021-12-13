Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges after arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ryan M. Bergquist, 44, of the 3700 block of West Sycamore Beach Road, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Travis H. Crager, 42, of Lane 330 Big Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Rayne A. Elkins, 34, of the 700 block of Mechanic Street, arrested in the 3200 block of South C.R. 475E, on a charge of felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Austin L. Freed, 23, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested in the 800 block of East Maumee Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Brandy J. Herrick, 42, of Lane 440 Lake James, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 275N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tracey K. Irish, 59, of the 00 block of West 1st Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kristy A. Kranzman, 39, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 105S, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery.
• Steffon L. Ring Jr., 21, of the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Scott A. Robeck, 31, of the 1900 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Mark H. Sidle, 43, of the 100 block of Fredrick Drive Lake Orion, Lake Orion, Michigan, arrested on Mill Street at Wohlert Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, of the 500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 400 block of Manahan Drive, on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Adrian R. Toyama Ramirez, 33, of the 1300 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Andrew M. Walsh, 51, of the 500 block of South S.R. 327, arrested in the 300 block of Pearl Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
