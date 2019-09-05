ANGOLA — Property owner Sheryl Copeland built her house on Chaudoin Drive in 2004.
Prior to her purchase of her lot and construction of her home, a drainage tile was privately put in for her property and neighboring lots.
That tile, Copeland said Tuesday to the Angola Board of Public Works and Safety, no longer handles the water going through and has caused numerous flooding issues for her.
She said a house built in the area in 2010 had a lot of trees taken out and ever since, the flooding has been bad.
This year, her basement flooded resulting in $10,000 in damages. Copeland said she’s also had to replace her yard more than once due to flooding issues.
Kris Thomas, MS4 Coordinator, said the pipe does need maintenance, which could be a portion of the problem.
She said sand and silt has been observed in the pipe. Thomas is unsure the last time the pipe received maintenance.
“I think it could be the problem, but that pipe just can’t handle all that water,” Copeland said.
City Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams said it’s an 18-inch tile placed in the area which is bigger than a lot of pipes used in the city.
“This issue came to the Board of Works in 2012,” he said. “We spent quite a while then trying to relieve this issue.”
Then, some of the pipe was broken.
In 2012, the Board of Works found the tile and its maintenance to be private.
“It’s an 18-inch tile, that’s a big tile,” he said.
Copeland said she’s put in two additional catch basins on her property, bringing it up to four, to help control the water.
Board Member Dave Martin said he doesn’t mind having the city help out by going in and jetting the pipe again to clear it.
