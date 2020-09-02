9 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• McKayla R. Atkinson, 23, of the 14000 block of Spotsville Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Heather L. Bonham, 40, of the 200 block of South Martha Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested on warrants alleging felony theft of a firearm and theft of an automobile.
• Travis J. Day, 35, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 630E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony habitual traffic violator.
• Travis J. Fitch, 29, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Kris A. Haifley, 53, of the 600 block of Parkway Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested at Manahan and Mill streets on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Krista S. Jeffery, 25, of the 1000 block of Princeton, Elkhart, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Isaiah Landis, 21, of the 1000 block of Cutter Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of North Pleasant Street on felony charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
• Trenton E. Sutton, 33, of the 9000 block of West Parker Street, Orland, arrested at the jail on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.
