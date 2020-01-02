Six people arrested on Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Dezaray L. Elder, 18, of the 400 block of 14th Street, Rochester, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jon D. Haines, 36, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, arrested at U.S. 20 and S.R. 327 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kallie M. Inlow, 20, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Henry J. Lower, 81, of the 700 block of South C.R. 650W, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Chelsea M. McLaughlin, 22, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jose C. Ruiz, 51, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 350E on felony charges of habitual traffic offender and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
