ANGOLA — A Hudson man was arrested for Level 3 felony robbery and other offenses for allegedly stealing a pitbull at gunpoint in November, court records say.
Jared Michael Lesher, 26, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in rural Hudson along with a woman who allegedly assisted him, Dawne S. Lawrence, 21, Fremont, following an incident on Nov. 25 near West Otter Lake.
Early in the morning on Nov. 25, a man was kicked out of a residence at West Otter Lake and began walking along U.S. 20.
A pickup truck driven by his cousin pulled up, and Lesher allegedly pointed a .38-caliber pistol at him and said "give me the dog or I will shoot you."
The man gave the dog, named Balboa, to Lesher and he and the driver of the truck drove away. The dog was the man's support animal, court records said.
Steuben County Sheriff's Office Detective Jordan Trippe was able to track down the dog. Deputy Mason Hottell, who was initially assigned the case, turned over information to the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office, which sought a warrant for Lesher's arrest on Tuesday.
In addition to the Level 3 felony, Lesher is facing charges of Level 5 felony intimidation when a defendant draws a weapon; Level 6 felony theft when the value is between $750 and $50,000; and Class A misdemeanor theft.
A Level 3 felony carries a prison term of 3-16 years; a Level 5 felony is 1-6 years; and a Level 6 felony is 6 months to 1 1/2 years.
Lesher was scheduled to be arraigned today before Magistrate James Burns.
