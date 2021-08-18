Defund the police?
The state of Indiana did just the opposite with House Enrolled Act 1006, which included law enforcement reform, additional oversight and a whopping $70 million investment in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law on April 1, but held a special ceremonial signing of the bill Monday at Plainfield.
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, supported the state’s investment in law enforcement.
“It makes no sense to think we’re going to defund the police,” Glick said Tuesday. “We would have chaos. We count on them every day and we don’t even think about it because they’re always there for us.”
“Indiana made an example of how they are going to support law enforcement,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said Tuesday. “Indiana came out and said we’re not going to defund the police, we’re going to fund the police to make the officers the best they can be.”
Shearer is also a member of the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board which approves every curriculum for law enforcement taught in the state.
Shearer said key provisions to HEA 1006 included:
• Providing the training board with the power to discipline officers who have committed criminal or unethical actions while on the job;
• Allow departments to get full access to a new officer’s work history at previous departments he or she may have worked at;
• Mandate de-escalation training in both the academy and as part of officers’ continuing education requirements.
Shearer said officers were already receiving this training at the academy and on an ongoing basis, but the new state law mandates the training.
Glick said the $70 million investment in the Plainfield campus was overdue.
“That campus hasn’t been updated since the early 1970s,” she said.
The money just isn’t about creature comforts, according to Shearer, but will provide for a new, hands-on approach to training.
Previously, at the end of the academy, officer recruits were given 3 1/2 days to act out various scenarios they might encounter on the street. Shearer said the new generation of officers learns more with a hands-on approach.
Some of the financial investment will allow for the emergency vehicle operations training track to be revamped to include a stripe mall setting, for example, allow officers to race to a burglary in progress call and deal with the call.
That kind of training won’t be saved for the end of the academy, but will be used every day to reinforce what has just been taught in the classroom.
“That’s how they learn — it’s hands-on,” Shearer said. “It’s huge. It’s had great success naturally.”
There will be cameras these officers in training can wear which will allow trainers to provide immediate feedback on their performance, pointing out strengths and weaknesses to the techniques they just practiced.
“The danger is different (today) for officers and the public,” Glick said. “The training has to be different.”
Shearer said the reform component to the legislation is also important, particularly the 17-member training board’s power to discipline officers who go astray of ethical guidelines as well as those who commit actual crimes.
“We can actually decertify them forever or suspend them and reinstate them at a later date,” Shearer said.
If a police chief has an officer who has potentially committed an ethical violation, that chief can report the officer to the board who can then adjudicate the issue.
“We’re holding officers accountable if they screw up,” Shearer said.
Shearer and Glick said the portion of the legislation which allows departments to share information about former employees is also critical as it can avoid bad apples being merely shifted to another department.
“That should have been that way from the beginning,” Shearer said.
