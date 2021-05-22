Two people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Rebecca A. Hopper, 42, of the 900 block of East 300N, Angola, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge alleging domestic battery and a felony charge alleging strangulation.
• David S. Stahl, 58, of Lane 325 Lake James, Angola, arrested on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment.
