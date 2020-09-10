ANGOLA — Indiana State Police detectives are looking for a person who may have been witness to a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Fort Wayne ISP Post responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road, just east of South Menges Road, west of Angola. During this crash, a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James “Curtis” Dameron, 42, of Wolcottville, ran off road and crashed into a utility pole. Dameron died at the scene.
Witness reports stated that a passenger vehicle had stopped at the scene, possibly to provide assistance, but then left the area prior to officers arriving. Investigators are seeking to identify this vehicle or its driver and occupants, as they may be able to provide crucial information that can assist in this investigation, said a news release sent late Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jake Quick at 432-8661.
