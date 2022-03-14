Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Official charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael A. Annis, 42, of the 400 block of South 7th Street, Albion, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• James A. Benoit III, 49, of the 00 block of Hale Haven Court, Uancasville, Connecticut, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor ephedrine purchase/sale violation.
• Thomas M. Duncan, 41, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested in the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Brendan M. Hawk, 21, of the 5900 block of 80W, Wolcottville, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kasey L. Jones, 31, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging of felony neglect of a dependent child.
• Casey R. Ketcham, 33, of the 100 block of Ivy Court, arrested in the 200 block of West Harcourt Road, on warrants alleging four counts of felony contempt of court and misdemeanor domestic battery and theft.
• Lorelle G. Kruse, 20, of the 1100 block of C.R. 14, Corunna, arrested in the 500 block of East Harcourt Road, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Austin J. Mentz, 29, of the 14000 block of Grange Road, Montgomery, Michigan, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Lynnette I. Pearson, 44, of the 3900 block of Shady Side Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jose I. Romero, 40, of the 900 block of Louis Street, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3900 block of Shady Side Road, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Keyth S. Sullivan, 32, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on Wabash Avenue at Garfield Street, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Daniel Tirador, 22, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested on U.S. 20, east of C.R. 500W, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years.
