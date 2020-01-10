Three people were arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Julio C. Alvarez Avendano, 49, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Williams Street at The Fountains on a misdemeanor charge of operating without ever having obtained a license.
• Joshua A. Cook, 33, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on a warrant alleging felony strangulation, intimidation and residential entry and misdemeanor theft.
• Johnathon E. Garvie, 23, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested at home on a felony charge of credit card fraud.
