ANGOLA —Two Fremont children have been orphaned after their father succumbed to injuries he sustained in a wreck a week ago today.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was informed on Wednesday that Lonnie Lee Bright, 43, died on Monday in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Mr. Bright had been in what the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office described as “grave” condition since the Thursday nearly head-on collision that killed his wife almost immediately. He died on Monday.
Both Mr. Bright and his wife, Mrs. Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33, were killed by blunt force trauma.
Their 5-year-old child Journey remains hospitalized in Parkview in critical condition, said information provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Granger Bright, 3 months, was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
Just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, a 2007 Nissan pickup truck driven by Donald Gene Squires, 50, Howe, was westbound on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W when for reasons yet to be released by police he crossed the center line and stuck the oncoming eastbound 2012 Volkswagen driven by Mr. Bright nearly head on, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Mrs. Bright was a passenger in the front seat and their children were properly secured in the rear of th
Te updated release from the Sheriff’s Office said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the wreck, which remains under investigation.
Squires sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were officials with the Indiana State Police, Orland Police, Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
