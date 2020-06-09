ORLAND — An Angola man was hurt when he crashed his vehicle at 2 a.m. Sunday on S.R. 120 at the intersection of C.R. 550N, west of Orland.
Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas W. Bruner was traveling east when he failed to negotiate a curve, driving off the south side of road, said a Steuben County Sheriff's Department report. The PT Cruiser traveled across C.R. 550N, striking a tree.
Bruner was transported from the scene to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne by Samaritan helicopter with injuries to his head and chest, said the report.
Bruner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbags did deploy. The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by Orland Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Samaritan Helicopter and Parkview Police.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor however; other toxicology results are pending, said the report. The crash remains under investigation
