ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners declined to take action on endorsing a letter intended to provide education and information about COVID-19 that was jointly produced by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department.
Discussion about the letter somewhat reflected the national political debate over COVID-19, even at times questioning the fact that one sentence was underlined for emphasis and what that may or may not have meant.
“It is not to be intimidating or threatening. It is not to cause any fervor,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Health Department. “It’s supposed to be a guide. It’s supposed to be educational. It’s not supposed to be divisive in any way.”
But divisive it became with the commissioners.
In the end, no vote was taken about the letter, which set out to provide information about the pandemic and local resources and stress that it is not over.
“If I’m reading the tea leaves here properly then, as a board of commissioners, it doesn’t appear there will be any type of motion to support (the letter), as a group, as a body," said Wil Howard, president of the board. "If each commissioner wanted to sign off on it, as an individual commissioner, I would think that would be allowable, as opposed to the whole board.”
That drew opposition from Commissioner Ken Shelton, who was most vocal against the letter that included many of the same messages that have been presented throughout the pandemic, which dates to March 2020.
“I think that would send the wrong message," Shelton said, urging an up or down vote on the letter. “I would hate to see a commissioner go rogue and vote for something else."
“We’re three individuals. We have the right to our own thoughts, opinions” Howard said.
The letter was presented to the commissioners by Walsh. She said the letter had been put through a legal review as well as receiving approval from top officials at Cameron and Dr. Ted Crisman, Steuben County health officer.
“This letter has been vetted by Cameron Hospital and their (public relations) team and it has been vetted by the Steuben County health officer as well,” Walsh said.
It came down to Shelton and Commissioner Lynne Liechty saying that how people took care of their health and precautions they might take in the fight against COVID-19 was a matter of personal choice.
“Our position should not be one of mandating. It should be left up to public choice. Personal choice," Liechty said. “The problem is all of these things are already out in the public. The only thing different about this, we all know and have feelings on this and they’re going to be diverse. So, there were several things in here that bothered me.”
Liechty said the important parts of the letter were those that told people where they can get vaccinated and tested.
“Everything else, I’m not going to sign on to it. It’s a personal choice between you guys and your doctors," Liechty said.
Shelton picked apart many aspects of the letter.
“I have some concerns about the letter in its entirety. I guess I would differ that I think this is a personal choice and I don’t know that our position should be, as county government, dictating to the county what they should do. I think that puts us in a precarious position. There’s several statements that caught my attention," Shelton said.
Shelton questioned the effectiveness of masks including the types of masks and whether which ones provided protection. He also said one sentence that was underlined appeared to be a form of intimidation.
That sentence read, "At this time, Steuben County is not reinstating mask mandates or closures in response to the current surge."
Walsh said the sentence was underlined for emphasis, so people would not have to fear a mask mandate or closures coming from the governor's office. If it were to be done locally, it would have to be approved by the Board of Commissioners.
Shelton also questioned vaccination rates for the health department and Cameron Hospital.
Walsh said while she could not speak for the hospital, the "vast majority" of the Health Department staff was vaccinated.
Shelton also said he thought the letter was intimidating about people getting vaccinated when it said the best way to combat COVID was through vaccinations.
“This appears to me to be intimidating them to take it," Shelton said.
Walsh and commissioners — mainly Shelton and Liechty — discussed the letter for nearly 15 minutes.
“I am not being argumentative. I am making my point that there are a lot of facts in question," Shelton said.
Walsh summed the matter up by saying that there would always be questions.
“There are some things that are refuted in the public sphere. But as we know, nothing is set in science until it has been proven as fact. We are going off of the best knowledge that we have at this time," Walsh said “Hopefully this will help with some clarity in the community.”
Unlike regular COVID-19 updates that are posted on the Steuben County website, commissioners would not allow the Cameron-Health Department letter to be posted.
You can find the letter at kpcnews.com.
Walsh said other entities in the community have signed on with the letter. Those names have not been released.
