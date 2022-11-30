ANGOLA — Benny Clark, new Angola High School graduation pathways director, says he is excited to develop pathways courses that are new to Angola while also living in this welcoming community.
He believes that pathways courses will give Angola students an advantage after they graduate and not only in the county, but in the state too.
“We want to set them apart from everybody not only in Steuben County, but also in the state,” said Clark. “We want our students to have an advantage when they graduate.”
The goal of the program is to help students define their career choices and the academic path they will follow, whether it is to go to work right out of high school or pursue a college education.
Clark, originally from Michigan, started his new position in Angola in October, and with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in organizational leadership seems to be a perfect fit for his role.
Before coming to Angola, he worked at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, and he said even though he had heard good things about the community in Angola he was pleasantly surprised when he finally moved here with his wife, Lindsey, and his daughter, Zayvrie, 3.
“I didn’t realize how amazing the community is, and I have heard a lot of great things about it,” said Clark. “They welcomed me with open arms, and I am truly grateful for what I met.”
Clark mentioned that the teachers did amazing work on pathways, and it was great to have teachers with experience in accounting, entrepreneurship and insurance. The reason the program started, he said, was because Indiana as a whole needs more workers.
Angola High School currently offers 13 pathways ranging from business, finance, insurance, marketing, sales and accounting to hospitality and culinary arts. For each of the pathways the students must complete three classes, and they can also pursue an optional capstone project where they can show what they have learned in the classes.
“They are going to have a great foundation, they are going to be able to contribute right away,” said Clark. “We definitely have a lot of great opportunities coming to Angola here shortly.”
Part of the pathways, such as manufacturing, are offered in partnership either with Trine University, or with Ivy Tech. Participation in pathways is optional, and students can choose whether they want to have a pure academic track, or they want to add pathways too.
Some of the students might be unable to choose pathways, said Clark, due to competing obligations with other courses, for example, with non-pathways dual-credit courses, as the school also aims at getting their students to have Indiana College Core that ensures that the students get enough dual-credit classes in high school — 30 credits — to fill in for the freshman year in college.
However, he continued, some of the pathway courses are also dual credit. One of the newest pathways is Fire Rescue Pathway, and the students are excited about it, said Clark. He said that seniors were saying to him that they wished they had it earlier.
“We are making it better for the future, so we are excited, that’s a lot,” Clark said.
He added that even if a student took a particular pathway, it did not mean that the same student could not do an academic track, or that they would have to stick with the chosen industry forever, as the goal of the program is also to let students try and figure out if that was what they wanted to do in life.
Even though the students get to try their hand and change their career later, one of the aims of pathways is to provide workers for the community, and to provide the students with work experience that employers wanted, and even ideally to place the students at work within the community.
“The opportunities are endless, and that's amazing about this community is that we have support from the community as well,” said Clark.
He said if defined in broader terms, the aim of pathways program was to paint a dream for the students that they might not realize was available to them and to provide them with the resources they needed whether they wanted to pursue the academic path or they wanted to join the workforce.
“We have opportunities for all students — that’s our goal as staff to really paint a picture for them,” said Clark. “You can’t lose here in Angola, the only way you lose is if you don’t try.”
