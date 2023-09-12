ANGOLA — A man listed as homeless in police records is facing a felony bribery charge after he allegedly offered an Angola Police officer money to not arrest him for possession of marijuana on Monday.

So, instead of looking at a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana that carries a sentence of up to 180 days in jail, James Zaroff, 43, is also facing a Level 5 felony charge of bribery that carries a penalty of up to 6 years in prison.

