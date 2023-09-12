ANGOLA — A man listed as homeless in police records is facing a felony bribery charge after he allegedly offered an Angola Police officer money to not arrest him for possession of marijuana on Monday.
So, instead of looking at a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana that carries a sentence of up to 180 days in jail, James Zaroff, 43, is also facing a Level 5 felony charge of bribery that carries a penalty of up to 6 years in prison.
The cases have been filed in Steuben Superior Court.
On Monday shortly after 7 p.m., Patrolman Jacob Johnson was dispatched to a parking lot in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street in reference to an intoxicated male.
Johnson found Zaroff sitting on the pavement with a bag of marijuana in his lap, court records said.
Johnson asked Zaroff what he was doing, and he responded that he was going to roll then smoke a joint. Zaroff asked Johnson to join him.
Johnson informed Zaroff that it was illegal to have marijuana in Indiana, to which Zaroff replied that it was legal where he bought it in Michigan.
“Johnson advised Zaroff that it was still illegal in Indiana and that he couldn’t have it,” court records said.
At this point, Zaroff offered Johnson $20 to not arrest him and return the marijuana to him, court records said.
Johnson then told Zaroff that offering him money was also illegal and he was going to jail.
“As Johnson was transporting Zaroff to Steuben County Jail for booking, Zaroff continued to offer Johnson money to stop the car and let him out. Zaroff offered Johnson, $20, $50 and $100 to let him put on his coat and just leave,” court records said.
Zaroff was eventually booked into the Steuben County Jail. He had an initial hearing in Steuben Superior Court Tuesday morning.
