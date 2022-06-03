ANGOLA — Pig Out in the Park was a success on Friday.
The Angola Parks and Recreation and Angola Park Board hosted a lunch for the community. People were lined up through the parking lot to get their lunch. They provided brats, chips, potato salad and sweet treats for attendees.
“I’m really thankful for our volunteers and our park board members in the community all coming together for this event. It’s great to see all of these people out here,” said Tabitha Griva, Parks Department event and marketing coordinator.
