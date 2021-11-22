BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Third-grade students at Prairie Heights Elementary School gathered for a presentation and dictionary distribution from the four Lions Clubs International groups within the school’s district on Monday.
Orland Lions Club member David Hardick told students in the classes of Walker Healey, Caitlin Tracey, Brandee Hoffman, Becky Einelander and Jamie Greate about the partnership between the school district and Stroh, Orland, South Milford and Mongo Lions Clubs. For many years, Hardick said, the clubs have sponsored and headed up several programs and events such as the annual Heritage Festival and the Mighty Oak Awards, vision testing for students and the dictionary distribution.
Through its partnership with the international nonprofit organization, The Dictionary Project, the four Lions Clubs were able to provided each third grader a free 2021 Student’s Dictionary and Gazetteer
The Dictionary Project works with services clubs and school district’s in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, nine Canadian provinces and more than 15 other countries around the world.
Starting in 1992, according to its website, “the goal of this program is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary. The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come.”
Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization, helps tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges including diabetes, environmental issues, hunger, vision and childhood cancer.
For more information on the Mongo, Orland, South Milford and Stroh Lions Clubs, visit lionsclubs.org.
