Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Record high temperatures expected. High around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.