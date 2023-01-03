Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers between Friday and Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Layne K. Bachelor, 21, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 800W, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Nolan L. Cook, 22, of Lane 200 Lake James, arrested in the 200 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Randall E. Hendricks, 46, of the 4400 block of East Morning Side, Bloomington, arrested on Lane 100 Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dylon T. Houser, 25, of the 11000 block of C.R. Q, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Daniel R. Howe, 23, of the 13000 block of Indiana Street, Grabill, arrested on Kinney Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Autumn M. Jenkins, 42, of the 6300 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Linda M. Kasdorf, 54, of the 12000 block of Mahogany Way, Dewitt, Michigan, arrested in the 6800 block of North Old 27N, Fremont, on charges of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeited substances.
• Chrishon A. Knauss, 44, of the 4700 block of South C.R. 600W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on C.R. 100N, east of C.R. 450W on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Hubbard Lewis, 57, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Michael E. Martin, 64, of the 600 block of North Martha Street, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Mark G. Mayer, 52, of the 500 block of West Broad Street, arrested on West Maumee Street at Summit Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cathleen L. Meyer-Butler, 52, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 640S, Hudson, arrested on C.R. 1050W at Turkey Creek on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Korbyn J. Phibbs, 20, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and residential entry.
• Tyler T. Schnepf, 29, of the 3100 block of West Sycamore Beach Road, arrested on North Wayne Street at Growth Parkway on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Charles V. Stamps, 45, of the 900 block of Roundabout Circle, Sersy, Arizona, arrested on Oak Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Randall S. Wilkins, 65, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.