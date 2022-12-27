WASHINGTON — U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praises Indiana 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks, for signing the pledge for an amendment to term limit Congress.
U.S. Term Limits has the support of more than 100 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Banks's pledge saying, “Jim's strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”
The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.” The U.S. Term Limits constitutional amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz and his colleagues (SJR3) and the U.S. House by Representative Ralph Norman (HJR12).
Banks is entering his fourth term in the House starting in 2023.
Blumel noted, “We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress. More than 80% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits.”
According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by RMG Research, term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. Rasmussen's analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”
Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to return control of our nation to the people. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional terms.”
The term limits amendment resolutions would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states, in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.